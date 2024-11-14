True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

True Nature Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:TNTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.30. True Nature shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 3,420 shares.

True Nature Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

About True Nature

True Nature Holding, Inc focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

