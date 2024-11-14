Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance
NYSE TKC opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.
