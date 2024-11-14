Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

NYSE TKC opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.6% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 8.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

