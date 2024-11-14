Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor Sells 125,000 Shares

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 125,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $3,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,257,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,064,655.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 3.5 %

Tutor Perini stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Tutor Perini from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,052,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,602,000 after acquiring an additional 152,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,263,000 after buying an additional 198,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,739,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 59.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after buying an additional 284,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at about $12,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Articles

