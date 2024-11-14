Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UAA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Shares of UAA opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 20.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

