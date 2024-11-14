Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UHS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $202.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

