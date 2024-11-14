Van ECK Associates Corp Has $187,000 Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Azul were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Azul during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Azul by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

AZUL opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.99. Azul S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $800.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AZUL shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Azul to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

