Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Capital One Financial by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.35.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $185.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $198.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.53.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,029.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,029.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,466 shares of company stock worth $2,977,116. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

