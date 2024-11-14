Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,747 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,344,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,011,765,000 after acquiring an additional 684,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,813,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,343,849,000 after purchasing an additional 714,346 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 96.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,518,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843,193 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,464,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,476,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980,902 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,668,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,127,382,000 after buying an additional 16,245,046 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNQ. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.35 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.388 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.