Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 558.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

FTEC opened at $184.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.80. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $133.79 and a 52-week high of $186.33. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.