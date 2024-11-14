Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.46 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

