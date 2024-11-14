Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $240.88 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.77 and a twelve month high of $241.09. The stock has a market cap of $279.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.37 and a 200 day moving average of $191.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,924 shares of company stock valued at $97,427,925 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

