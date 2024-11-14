Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 13.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 289.5% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

C stock opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $70.20. The company has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

