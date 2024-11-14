Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 159 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 34.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 60.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Chemed by 721.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE opened at $565.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $580.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.47. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $523.33 and a 1 year high of $654.62.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $606.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.11%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total value of $975,296.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,159.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total value of $975,296.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,159.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total transaction of $474,924.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,894.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,419 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chemed

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

