Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 197 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 210,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,304,000 after purchasing an additional 106,517 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $225,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 15.5% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $202.99 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.92. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $283.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

