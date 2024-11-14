Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 248 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

NYSE:GEV opened at $333.32 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $349.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.53.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

