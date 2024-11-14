Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 692 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 389.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 55,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.26. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,135.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

