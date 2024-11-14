Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $1,860,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in MongoDB by 147.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $39,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,425. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,925.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $39,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,425. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,281 shares of company stock worth $6,657,121 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $300.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.28. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.25.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

