Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 100.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,294,000 after buying an additional 17,908,497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kenvue by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238,112 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,863,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,927,000 after buying an additional 7,023,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,362 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

