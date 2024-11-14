Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 52.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AEP opened at $93.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $105.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 74.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.