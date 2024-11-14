Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 1,045.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 6.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.60 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

FMS stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

