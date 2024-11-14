Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 499.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,703.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,832.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,448 shares of company stock worth $4,294,241. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TNL stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

