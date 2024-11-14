Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $117,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,119 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $261.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.95 and a 200-day moving average of $231.48. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.23 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

