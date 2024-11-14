Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $141,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 88.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,444 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $383,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 448,925 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, River Global Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 16,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.49. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

