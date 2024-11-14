Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BJ opened at $88.47 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.87.

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares in the company, valued at $36,221,502.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,710.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,390. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

