Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $276.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $210.40 and a 12 month high of $279.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

