Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 324 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.9 %

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

HWM stock opened at $115.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.30. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

