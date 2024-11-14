Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,238.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $914.50 and a 52-week high of $1,252.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,165.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1,091.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,583 shares in the company, valued at $205,407,347.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $158,511,717.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,322 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,698 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

