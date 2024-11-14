Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,024,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 255.32%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.