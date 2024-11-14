Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $123.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day moving average of $113.24. The company has a market capitalization of $164.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

