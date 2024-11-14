Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 814,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,599,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 459,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,144,000 after acquiring an additional 81,801 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 457,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,528,000 after acquiring an additional 45,799 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after acquiring an additional 112,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,630,000 after acquiring an additional 358,602 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $291.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -911.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.24. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $183.28 and a 12-month high of $318.16.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

