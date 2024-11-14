Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.