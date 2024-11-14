Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 782 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 176.7% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.73.

KMX opened at $77.86 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.76 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

