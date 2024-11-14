Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 212.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,549 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in XPeng by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,421,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,369,000 after purchasing an additional 872,160 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 600,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 100.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

XPeng Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of XPEV opened at $13.38 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

