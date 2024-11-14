VeraBank N.A. Has $868,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 888.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,701,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,203,837,000 after buying an additional 11,453,554 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Broadcom by 855.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,186,292,000 after buying an additional 11,347,563 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 226,130.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,224,520,000 after buying an additional 8,242,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,045.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,273,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,427,120,000 after buying an additional 7,550,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $173.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.53. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $810.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

