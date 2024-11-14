Veradigm Inc. Reports Financial Details in Recent 8-K Filing

Veradigm Inc., as reported in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 13, 2024, disclosed various financial details regarding its operations. The company, incorporated in Delaware, revealed that as of September 30, 2024, it held approximately $303 million in cash and cash equivalents. At the same time, Veradigm reported funded debt of $208 million, which included the principal amount of the 2019 convertible notes, resulting in a net cash position of around $95 million (derived by subtracting funded debt from cash and cash equivalents).

During the third fiscal quarter of 2024, Veradigm utilized its cash for general corporate purposes and working capital needs. These expenses encompassed the payment of fees and expenses related to its ongoing audit, as well as its strategic review process. Additionally, the company allocated funds towards making strategic minority equity investments to support its Payer and Life Sciences businesses.

Veradigm’s Chief Financial Officer, Leland Westerfield, signed the disclosure on November 13, 2024. This filing provides investors and stakeholders with insight into the company’s financial standing and operational decisions as of the specified date.

In other news, Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy listed on NASDAQ under the symbol TWKS, announced a significant development. The company completed its transition to private ownership through a transaction valued at approximately $1.75 billion with Apax Funds. Under this agreement, Thoughtworks’ shareholders received $4.40 per share in cash, a considerable premium.

With this acquisition, Thoughtworks ceased trading on NASDAQ and will now operate as a privately held entity. The company’s focus will remain on delivering digital solutions to clients and investing in its workforce and culture.

The transaction marks a strategic move for both Thoughtworks and Apax Funds, positioning the company to accelerate innovation and strengthen its position in AI-enabled software and data engineering services across various industries. Thoughtworks expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and the growth opportunities it presents.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

