Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VRE. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Veris Residential from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veris Residential

Veris Residential Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Veris Residential

Shares of VRE stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. Veris Residential has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -109.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Veris Residential by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Veris Residential by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Veris Residential by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veris Residential by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.