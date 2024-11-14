Versor Investments LP Acquires 6,014 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $1,730,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $492,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,330,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,479,000 after buying an additional 17,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 72,874 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $973.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

