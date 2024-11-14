Versor Investments LP Buys 81,000 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,373,000 after buying an additional 7,084,981 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,908,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,481 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 936,631 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 378.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 885,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

MPW opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -7.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,310.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,997.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.