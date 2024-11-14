Versor Investments LP Buys New Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $24.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $735.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.84 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSH. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Report on Vishay Intertechnology

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.