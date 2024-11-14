Versor Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Ultra Clean stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.13 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $540.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,422 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $130,720.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,351. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Harjinder Bajwa acquired 2,500 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,269.03. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $130,720.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,351. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

