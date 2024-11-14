Versor Investments LP Grows Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,797,000 after purchasing an additional 718,122 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,536,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,181,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,370,000 after buying an additional 78,235 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 19.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,434,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,235,000 after acquiring an additional 235,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Oshkosh by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 884,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

OSK opened at $110.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $93.34 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day moving average of $107.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

