Versor Investments LP Has $704,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 356.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,303,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $26,618,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.17, for a total transaction of $2,561,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,840,163.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,580,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $256.71 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.91 and a 200 day moving average of $223.53. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.