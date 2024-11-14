Versor Investments LP Increases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $135.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.22. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.10 and a one year high of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

