Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 42.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $79.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.28. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

