Versor Investments LP Invests $676,000 in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,732.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 112.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 713.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $31.03.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $225.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

