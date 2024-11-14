Versor Investments LP Lowers Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWE. Mizuho increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NWE opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.08%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

