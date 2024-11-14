Versor Investments LP Makes New $516,000 Investment in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Macerich by 158.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 80,541 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 297.7% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 110,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 112,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 50,989 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Macerich by 1,845.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,168,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.90). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point increased their target price on Macerich from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

