Versor Investments LP Makes New $694,000 Investment in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $29,941,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth $669,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1,407.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,036 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Phreesia by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 224,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95,058 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 39.34% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In other news, insider Yvonne Hui sold 2,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $58,387.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,228 shares in the company, valued at $569,609.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Yvonne Hui sold 2,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $58,387.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,609.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $25,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 119,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,204.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,107 shares of company stock worth $1,035,226. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

