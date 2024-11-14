Versor Investments LP Purchases 300 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 65.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHE. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,173 shares in the company, valued at $19,469,540.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,469,540.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $302,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,552.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $52.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.32%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

