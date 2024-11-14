Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 1,628 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $81,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $871,860,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,878,000 after acquiring an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,923,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 157,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,223,000 after acquiring an additional 54,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total value of $12,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 208,166 shares in the company, valued at $126,179,820.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total transaction of $12,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,179,820.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,916.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,172 shares of company stock valued at $148,393,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.83.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $601.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.37, a P/E/G ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.51 and a 52 week high of $624.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $428.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.54.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

